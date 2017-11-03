Chipata City Council hints to geographically locate streets on the map

Chipata City Council says plans are underway to geographically locate streets and areas in the city on the map.

Council Public Relations Manager Kameko Manda says the council will before the end of this year plan on how best the city can be geographically mapped.

Ms Manda says the council has realized that most of the streets in the City have not been named making it difficult for people especially first visitors to navigate through.

She says the local authority is in the process of getting all the information that is needed so that the whole exercise can start.

Meanwhile Ms Manda says road markings on the Umodzi Highway will be done before the end of this year.