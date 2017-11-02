ZNFU encourages farmers to diversify

Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has encouraged farmers to diversify into growing other cash crops instead of concentrating on maize.

ZNFU public relations officer Kelvin Kaleyi says the Union is encouraging farmers to venture into growing soya beans, rice, cassava and even rearing livestock such sheep and goats as long as they diversify.

Mr. Kaleyi says farmers should also consider venturing into selling fresh maize which is more profitable than the grain.

He has further encouraged farmers to be whole year round farmers and not waiting on the rains.

Mr. Kaleyi has however, noted the need to come up with consistency policies to help farmers stop being mono crop producers.