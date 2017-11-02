Zambia committed to reduction of emissions – Kapata

Government says the National Policy on Climate Change of 2016 will strengthen the institutional framework that will facilitate effective implementation of climate change programs in Zambia.

Speaking when she officiated at the climate change diplomacy day in Lusaka, Lands Minister Jean Kapata says the policy will help government contribute to the achievement of the Paris Agreement goal, which is aimed at strengthening the response to climate change threats by keeping the global temperature rise below two degrees.

Ms. Kapata says the ratification of the Paris Agreement by the Zambian government, is a demonstration that it is committed to contribute to global efforts on emissions reduction.

The Minister has however, stated that to achieve its ambitious contributions to effective implementation of the agreement, government requires sufficient support in form of finance, technology and capacity building among others.

She says the country has already identified priority programs from the nationally determined contribution for implementation from all the ten provinces with some cost estimates.

Speaking earlier, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrik Cederin says the Green Climate Fund is the single most important channel for climate finance, and that the European Union recognizes the steps Zambia has taken in establishing a relationship with the fund.

Mr Cederin says even though public climate finance continues to play a significant role, the private sector will be a key source for climate finance and other relevant investment flaws, especially in the energy sector.