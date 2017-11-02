Women lack access adequate to legal aid- LAZ

The National Legal Aid Clinic for Women has observed that women in Zambia have in the recent past not received adequate legal aid.

Organizations Executive director Mandy Manda tells QTV that women have been the least when it comes to accessing free legal services.

Mrs. Manda says this is why her organization has embarked on community paralegal activities because most lawyers opt to deal with corporate related cases as opposed to those involving women.

She says the organization has been inculcating knowledge about basic legal advice in members of various communities, especially those in far flung areas.

Mrs. Manda adds that her organization is making strides in representing poor women who are not able to pay legal fees.