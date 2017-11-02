Sinkamba calls for review of Top Star deal

Green party President Peter Sinkamba has called on Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga to review the public signal distributor deal with Top Star.

Mr Sinkamba has warned that failure to which his party will embark on countrywide peaceful protests against what he has termed as the exploitative Top Star deal.

He says his party has received complaints from the General Public with regards Top Star’s service delivery which are quite disturbing.

Mr Sinkamba says Top Star Subscribers that paid their subscriptions on 1st October had their bouquets disconnected on 26th October, five days before the end of the month.