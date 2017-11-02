PEP wants govt to embark on electoral reforms

Patriots for economic progress (PEP) President Sean Tembo has noted the need for the country to embark on electoral reforms in preparation for the 2021 general election.

Mr. Tembo has noted that most political problems the country is facing emanate from the electoral system.

He has told QTV news that this is the more reason why political leaders such UPND President Hakainde Hichilema are busy disparaging Zambia’s electoral system on international podiums.

Mr. Tembo says this is therefore the right time to start looking into electoral reforms.

Mr. Tembo has also noted the need to relook at the public order act now as a way of providing a level playing field for the 2021 campaign period.