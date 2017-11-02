Lubinda describes UPND leader HH as a cry baby

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has slammed UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for taking the country’s internal matters to the international community.

Mr. Lubinda has since described Mr Hichilema as a cry baby and a coward.

He tells Q-News that the opposition leader can only seek international justice when the local justice systems have completely failed.

Mr. Lubinda says the denting of the country’s image by Mr. Hichilema is disheartening especially when it is coming from a presidential aspirant.

He says whoever means well for the country should always speak well about the country and not dent its image.

Mr Lubinda has wondered why Mr. Hichilema would speak ill about the nation he has been working day and night to win the support of the Zambian people so that he become president.