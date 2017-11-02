Kabwe Fertilizer Plant construction completed- Mushanga

Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga has disclosed that the construction of a fertilizer manufacturing plant in Kabwe District has been completed.

Mr. Mushanga has told QTV News that the plant which has been set up by a Chinese Investor will create employment for the local people and revive economic activity in Kabwe.

He adds that the establishment of the fertilizer plant will also help in lowering the price of fertilizer.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mushanga says the construction of a Trauma Center at Kabwe General Hospital to attend to road traffic accident victims has been completed and awaits commissioning.

He adds that the construction of a similar facility at Liteta General Hospital has reached an advanced stage.