FFTUZ tells Chinese investors to respect labour laws

The Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia (FFTUZ) has warned Chinese investors to respect the country’s labour laws.

Union President Chingati Msiska has noted that a number of Chinese companies operating in the country have been accused of poor labour practices, including physically abusing their local workers.

He has since urged government to take action against companies not upholding good business practices.

Mr. Msiska says common abuses perpetrated by Chinese companies include making workers work for long hours while giving them meager wages and assaulting employees.

He has told Q-news that in as much as Zambians appreciate China’s assistance to the country; there is need for Chinese companies to respect the country’s labour laws.

Mr. Msiska has urged government to bring the matter to the attention of the Chinese authorities, with the hope that they will encourage their nationals to abide by Zambian laws.