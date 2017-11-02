Bilateral trade between Zambia, India increases by 25%

Bilateral trade between India and Zambia has increased by 25%, nearly One Billion US Dollars.

Inida’s Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary for Eastern and Southern Africa Division, Neena Malhotra said figures stood at US$773 million between 2015 and 2016.

She says the figure has now increased to US$980 million between 2016 and 2017 reflecting a 25 percent increase.

Dr. Malhotra says the Indian Government is happy with the increase in the latest bilateral trade.

She disclosed this when Zambia’s High Commissioner to India, Judith Kapijimpanga, called on her in New Delhi, India.

And Mrs. Kapijimpanga says she is glad to learn that bilateral trade between Zambia and India has continued to grow from strength to strength.

She says the Zambian High Commission in India foresees an increase of the trade volume to over One Billion US Dollars by the end of the year.

This is contained in a statement made available to Q-news by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, India, Bangwe Naviley.