55 arrested CBU students not registered with CBU – Luo

Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo says the 55 Copperbelt University students arrested by Police in Kitwe yesterday for protesting against the delay by government to pay their project and meal allowances are not registered with the University.

Professor Luo has told Parliament that when she checked the records with the Copperbelt University, it was established that they are not even registered with the learning institution.

She says there are a lot of people that go around parading themselves as university students.

And Professor Nkandu has urged politicians not to politicize the higher institutions of learning.

She says her ministry has information that there are politicians who have been funding riots and unlawful protests at higher institutions of learning.

Professor Luo states that as it stands, there will be no need for protests especially at the University of Zambia as all students have been paid their meal allowances with exception of nine students.

She has since warned that any student who will be engaged in riotous behavior will be expelled with immediate effect.