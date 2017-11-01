Rampant examination leakages worry NAQEZ

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia has expressed concern over reported cases of rampant examination leakages in the ongoing grade nine exams in some parts of the country.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says reports of pupils using leakage is a sad and a drawback to the provision of quality education in the nation.

Mr Chansa says his organization has received reports of grade nine pupils using leakages especially on the Copperbelt, calling on the Examinations Council of Zambia to investigate the matter.

He says there is need to establish the source of the leakage.

Mr Chansa has further called on the Ministry of General Education to met out stiff punishment for the learners and teachers who will be found wanting.