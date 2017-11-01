Kanyama calls on Ministry of Lands, to stop illegal cutting of trees

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has called on the Ministry of Lands, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection to quickly move in and stop the increasing indiscriminate illegal cutting down of trees in Siavonga district.

Mr. Kanyama says there is need to immediately stop the rampant deforestation taking place in the district being perpetrated mainly by charcoal burners.

He says districts forestry officers are scared of addressing the situation for fear of being bewitched.

Mr Kanyama says the ministry should therefore move in and ensure that all those have camped in the Forest in Siavonga district are sent back to where they came from.

He fears that the indiscriminate cutting down of trees will affect the rainfall pattern in district.