Jay-Z Responds To Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Over Roc Nation Logo

(AllHipHop News) Jay-Z has legally requested he is left out of a multi-million dollar lawsuit over the Roc Nation trademark.
The hip-hop mogul sold the rights to the logo for $204 million in 2007 to Iconix Brand Group, who also own the branding rights for labels including Ed Hardy, Mossimo, and Mark Ecko.
However, the organization said back in May that its exclusive rights to produce Roc Nation trademarks were violated by a line of designer Major League Baseball (MLB) caps, T-shirts, and hoodies that hit the market earlier this year.
Jay was named in the lawsuit along with Roc Nation, New Era, LIDS and MLB team the San Francisco Giants, with Iconix Brand Group suing each of them for $10 million for using the logo without their consent.
Now, the Brooklyn native requested he be taken off the lawsuit as he had nothing personally to do with the transactions involving MLB, and that he should be taken off the suit.
Jay added in court documents in New York that he’s a separate entity from Roc Nation, and should be excluded from the case.