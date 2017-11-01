Immigration arrest Nigerian Pastor Austin Ebosele

Immigration Officers have managed to arrest Nigerian Pastor Austin Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries and is expected to be deported back to his country today for illegal stay in Zambia.

Earlier, Pastor Ebosele and his wife had resisted arrest for close to four hours yesterday by locking themselves up in the house.

He is said to have extended his stay in the country when his permit expired.

Speaking earlier through one of the widows to his house, Pastor Ebosele accused the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs of being corrupt for deporting men of God seen to have vast investments in the country.

He said the only reason government wants to deport him is because unnamed officials from the ministry of religious affairs are jealous and want to take over the wealth he has amassed in the country.