Bwana Mkubwa MP commits to ending illegal land allocations

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr Jonas Chanda says he has together with the Ndola City Council embarked on programmes aimed at ending illegal land allocations in Ndola.

Dr. Chanda tells Q-News that it is unfortunate that cadres are taking up the task of land allocations when there are government wings mandated to do so.

He notes that for a longtime now, cadres have been allocating landing land illegally in Ndola, something which should not be allowed to continue.

He says it is for this reason that his constituency in collaboration with the local authority have resolved to bring the practice to an end.

And Dr. Chanda says government should only prioritize investors when allocating land in the country.

He notes a trend where foreigners have been acquiring land at the expense of indigenous Zambians.