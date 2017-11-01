Auditor General’s office must be independent – Kamboni

UPND Kalomo Central Member of Parliament Harry Kamboni has called for the total independence of the office of the Auditor General.

Mr. Kamboni says the Auditor General’s office should be independent and free from any political interference in order to carry out public account audits effectively.

He says the Auditor General’s Office is weak at the moment and that it does not have the capacity to audit the whole country, stressing that this is why government officers are taking advantage to misappropriate funds meant for the development of the country.

Mr. Kamboni says it is sad that after 53 years of independence the country has failed to give the Auditor General’s office

He has told parliament during debate for the 2018 budget presentation, Mr. Kamboni says the country has lost colossal sums of money due to lack of powers from the department.

And Mr. Kamboni is also saddened that the auditor general’s office cannot audit the Road Development Agency because it has no power to audit State house.

But Justice Minister Given Lubinda says it wrong for Members of Parliament to suggest that the Auditor General’s Office has no powers to audit the office of the president.