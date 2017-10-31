ZCSD condemns continued arrest of UPND members

Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) Executive Director Lewis Mwape has condemned the continued arrest of the opposition UPND members by the Police.

Mr. Mwape says the recent arrest of 16 opposition party members in Luwingu for allegedly holding an indoor meeting without a Police permit is unfortunate and should be condemned by all Zambians.

He states that the crime the UPND members in Luwingu committed that of belonging to the opposition party is not in the penal code.

Mr. Mwape says this is the reason why civil society organizations and some opposition political leaders are seeking international intervention.

He says Zambia is a multiparty democracy where freedom of association as well as assembly must be highly valued and respected by law enforcement officers.

Mr. Mwape has since appealed to the Police command to be professional and not allow to be used to fight those in the opposition.