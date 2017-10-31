ZABS happy with improved compliance levels

The Zambia Bureau of Standards has observed improved compliance levels by local manufacturers to standards.

ZABS Head of Public Relations Hazel Zulu has attributed this to the sensitization being carried out to ensure that all local manufacturers comply with ZABS standards.

Mrs. Zulu says ZABs will continue focusing on providing effective standardization and quality assurance services to industry, consumers and other regulators.

She says the aim is to promote competitiveness, quality and safety of products on the market, and to also promote value addition and job creation.

He the Bureau is committed to ensuring that they check and inspect products on the market to ensure they are safe for the consumer.

Mrs. Zulu says the ultimate goal is to have products that meet and even exceed the prescribed standards.