UPND vows to continue seeking international intervention over constitutional breaches

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has vowed to continue to telling the international community of alleged atrocities and constitutional breaches taking place in the country.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the ruling party should not cry foul when the UPND tells the international community on matters relating to the breakdown of the rule of law in the country.

Mr Kakoma says this is because Police have continued arresting its members around the country on trumped up charges.

He says the UPND has learned with shock that 16 of their members in Luwingu district in Northern Province have been arrested for unknown reasons.

Mr Kakoma states that the decision by the police to continue arresting UPND members on flimsy grounds is a serious violation of the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens.

He has since demanded the unconditional release of UPND members arrested by Police in Luwingu district.