Researcher advises farmers to engage in crop rotation

A Copperbelt University researcher under the department of soil science, Mashuta Kalembe has advised farmer in the Copperbelt province to engage in crop rotation to avoid loss of the soil’s chemical capacity.

Mr. Kalembe tells Q-News that just like other places in the country; the Copperbelt is slowly experiencing a soil fertility decline.

He says this is mainly because farmers have been withdrawing the physical, biological and chemical parameters from soils, due to the continued growing of the same crop every year.

Mr. Kalembe says long-term land usage decreases yields.

He has since called on farmers on the Copperbelt and the country at large to diversify in agriculture, while at the same time engaging in crop rotation.