CiSCA defends UPND’s international visits

Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Bishop John Mambo has come to the defence of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s international visits.

Bishop Mambo is disappointed that some individuals are accusing the opposition leader of making false statements about Zambia to the international community.

He says there is nothing wrong in requesting the international community to intervene when government is allegedly abusing human rights.

Bishop Mambo has told Q-NEWS that government should instead stop harassing the opposition in the country instead of condemning Mr. Hichilema for trying to ensure that people’s rights are protected.

He says the reason why Mr. Hichilema is seeking the international community’s intervention is because government is not listening to advice.