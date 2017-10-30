NHCC calls for sustainable utilization of the nation’s heritage

National Heritage and Conservation Commission Director for East and Central region Kangosi Mwamulowe has called for sustainable utilization of the nation’s heritage towards economic development.

Speaking during this year’s launch of the Poppy Appeal, which has been put in place in remembrance of Zambian War Veterans and Widows, Mr. Mwamulowe says heritage sites play an important role in the country’s development, ranging from education, research, promotion of national identity and unity.

Mr. Mwamulowe has therefore emphasized the need for the creation of heroes acres where the country’s ex-servicemen especially those who served in both the 1st and 2nd wars should be buried.

He says such should then be treated as valuable historical sites, which will enrich the country’s heritage.

Speaking earlier, First Quantum Minerals Country Manager Kingsley Chinkuli noted that some of the ex-servicemen in the country are failing to sustain themselves in their old age.

General Chinkuli says even though government has maintained efforts in supporting ex-servicemen, there is still need to make sure their social needs are catered for.

He says ex-servicemen sacrificed their lives for the country’s democracy, and should therefore not be left to languish in poverty.