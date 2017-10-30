Moral decay has not spared the church- Sumaili

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affair Godfridah Sumaili is saddened that moral decay in the country has not spared the church.

Reverend Sumaili says the church is supposed to be the light and hope of the society.

She notes the need to go back to the fear of the Lord to bring transformation to families and societies.

Reverend Sumaili has told Q-News that the church has to be the voice of morality in society.

She has since called on church leaders to repent and start afresh, saying it is the only way to see prosperity in homes and society.

Recently a Mansa local court ordered an elder of Christian Missions in Many Lands (CMML) to pay K10,000 compensation to a fellow church member who had sued him for committing adultery with his wife.