Masupa calls for a change in airing political grievances

Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) Board Chairperson Bishop David Masupa has called for a change in airing political grievances.

Bishop Masupa says it is worrying to see political leaders going outside Zambia and disseminating information which is not obtaining on the ground.

He says Zambia is a sovereign state, and therefore such matters could be discussed within the country.

Bishop Masupa has advised political parties to engage each through dialogue in addressing grievances instead of taking grievances outside the country.

Bishop Masupa states that such a culture has the potential to dent the country’s image.