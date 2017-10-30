Japanese business community urged to invest in Zambia- Mutiti

Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan Ndiyoi Mutiti has encouraged the Japanese business community to contribute to the friendship that exists between Zambia and Japan through investment.

Ms Mutiti urged the Japanese business community to take advantage of the preavailing peace and stability in Zambia and grow their businesses.

She points out that there are various investment opportunities in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, education and health

Ms Mutiti says the Zambian government is pleased that the two countries have continued enjoying excellent relations which have included cultural exchanges and cooperation in the development of sports.

She said in Zambia, sport is not only one of the key sectors for social and cultural development, but is also a national unifying factor.

This is contained in a statement made available to q-news by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian embassy to Japan Yotamu Mugara.