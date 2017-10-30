Govt targets improved service delivery

Government says it is re-aligning various policies, structures and systems to achieve the objectives of improved service delivery and economic development.

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Administration Patrick Kangwa says government has put in place a number of measures to actualize the vision of a public service human resource management system anchored on principles and values that promote efficient, effective and quality delivery of service for national development.

Speaking during a sensitization workshop on human resource management reforms in the public service, Mr. Kangwa says the Human Resource Management Reforms will be crucial in bringing together services and building effective multi-sectorial teams that are more responsive to local needs.

Mr. Kangwa who was speaking on behalf of Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Rowland Msiska says the reforms will also encourage greater cooperation between sectors, especially as decentralization is rolled out in parallel and services at the local level are more closely aligned.

He says the mandate of the project is to accelerate the implementation of human resource management reforms by designing the human resource management future operating model with suitable regulations, structures and procedures for rolling out the programme.

And Mr. Kangwa has revealed stated that the service regulations, disciplinary code of conduct, terms and conditions of service and the code of ethics have been revised and submitted to the Ministry of justice for legal opinion.

Speaking at the same event, Public Service Commission Chairperson Dickson Chasaya says it will be difficult to implement the Human Resource Management Reform Project because Commissioners have been sidelined from the process.

Mr. Chasaya says the commissioners are not ready to implement the decentralization process due to lack of guidelines.