ZDA, ZSABF to host ‘invest in Zambia’ Forum

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and Trade Invest Africa in South Africa in conjunction with the Zambia – South Africa Business forum will host a business forum dubbed “Invest in Zambia”.

The “Invest in Zambia” is in its second year after the first one that was held at the Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa in November 2016.

The prestigious Event billed for the 1st of November 2017 at Wanderers Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa has attracted over 300 business and investments houses and captains of industry.

The Forum which will be attended by senior government officials, the private sector and captains of industry, from both Zambia and South Africa is aimed at promoting trade and investment between South Africa and Zambia.

Zambia High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba says the event will also promote strong links between the business communities of both countries and strengthen the existing bilateral economic, commercial and financial relations between the two countries.

Mr. Mwamba has thanked the Department of Trade and Industry in South Africa, the Zambia Development Agency for providing technical and financial support to the ZSBF and its activities.

Mr. Mwamba says targeted industrial visits will also be undertaken to various companies in South Africa to facilitate business to business meetings between Zambian and South African companies.

The Zambia-South Africa Business Forum (ZSBF) in conjunction with ZDA and TIA also successfully hosted a business forum in Zambia that was held on 12th October 2017 alongside the state visit by the South African Head of State.

The Forum was attended by President Edgar Lungu with his South African counterpart President Jacob Zuma.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Zambia High Commission Pretoria South Africa First Secretary Press and Public Relation Naomi Nyawali.