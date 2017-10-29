Tayali cautions international community against pushing ‘UPND agenda’

Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali has warned international community against pushing what he has termed as ‘UPND agenda’ in Zambia.

Mr. Tayali says it is the UPND who are going all over the world feeding the international community that human rights and freedoms are going down in Zambia.

He has advised opposition United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema to practice mature politics and not dent the image of the country.

Mr. Tayali says it is unfortunate that the opposition leader is making false statements about the country he wants to rule if given a chance by voters.

He has noted that Zambia is not as bad as some opposition leaders are trying to paint it because human rights and other freedoms have not become worse than they used to be.

Mr. Tayali has reminded the UPND leader that it is not the Commonwealth who made the state to enter into a Nolle Prosequi but the Zambian people and the Catholic Bishops led by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu who made sure that they kept on talking about the matter.