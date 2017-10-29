REA remains committed to serve rural communities

The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) says it is committed to transforming the lives of people by the provision of electricity to the remotest parts of Zambia.

REA Chief Executive Officer Eng Geoffrey Musonda says it is for this reason that the REA is undertaking different projects to connect households to the electricity grid.

He said this shortly after touring the construction works of the Milenge phase III Grid Extension Project in Samfya District in Luapula Province.

Eng. Musonda states that the K35 million project is in its third phase which involves the construction of a 50km 33kv overhead power line.

Our staffer Alfred Mwansa reports from Luapula Province that the project will see the connection of health centers, private households and farmers who use electricity for agricultural purposes.

Eng. Musonda has revealed that the project is progressing well as almost 70 percent of works have been completed.

He says the project is scheduled to be fully completed by April 2018.

And Milenge District Commissioner Kunda Chibilo has commended the Rural Electrification Authority for taking electricity to his District.

Mr. Chibilo says his District has never had electricity since time immemorial.

He explains that the move has facilitated development in the area in many sectors such as the running of the Milenge District Hospital.