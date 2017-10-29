PAC leader counsels fellow politicians

Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda has counseled his fellow opposition party leaders against speaking ill about Zambia’s democracy on international podiums.

Mr. Banda is of the view that this is denting Zambia’s image to the international community.

He says even him, he was given a chance to stand in Nairobi at the African Liberal Network but he never said anything bad about Zambia’s democracy or deteriorating human rights.

Mr. Banda says in as much as there are many challenges in the country, it does not give any leader the latitude to admonish Zambia’s long standing democratic credentials.

He says in fact what the people of Zambia expect from political leaders is to give solutions to the challenges in the country.