Govt committed to liquidating debt owed to contractors

Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela has reiterated his Ministries commitment to ensuring that all payments due to contractors are liquidated.

Mr. Chitotela states that every effort is being made by his Ministry to ensure that payments to all contractors in the nation is consistent.

The Minister who is on a two day road inspection program in Luapula Province also inspected the Muhongo Bridge which is currently Under Construction and whose works are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

He has commended the Chinese Contractor “Unique” for the work they are doing by ensuring they stuck to their contractual obligation and working to complete the project within the stipulated time.

And the Chinese Contractor ‘ Unique’ has assured the Minister that the bridge will be completed on time and that they are determined that the onset of the rains would have little or no effect on the expected completion period of the project.

Meanwhile, the Housing and Infrastructure Minister says he is impressed with the professionalism being displayed by the Road Development Agency (RDA) in ensuring that the road infrastructure under construction in the nation is delivered to standard and within the stipulated time.

Mr. Chitotela says government is happy that it has a team of competent Men and Women at RDA that are carrying out their mandate effectively and efficiently.