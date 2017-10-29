Bwana Mukubwa MP vows not to tolerate illegal land allocation

Bwana Mukubwa PF Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda says he does not allow lawlessness in land management.

The Bwana Mukubwa PF Member of Parliament says it is for this reason that he will next week chair a meeting involving all stakeholders who include officials from Ministry of Lands, the Ndola Town Clerk, Ndola Mayor Amon Chisanga, officials from the Zambia Police Service, Councillors and other key stakeholders to look at land management.

Dr. Chanda has told QTV News that the meeting is aimed at ensuring that there are no cases of illegal land allocation in his constituency.

He says this meeting will be like a land tribunal as it will look at strategies of strengthening land management mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the Bwana Mukubwa Lawmaker is confident that once the Kafulafuta Dam is completed, all the challenges in water supply will be a thing of the past.

Dr. Chanda says the dam will not only benefit residents of Ndola, but also Luanshya and Masaiti.