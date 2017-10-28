US Secretary of State commends Zambia’s regional peace efforts

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has commended Zambia’s efforts in fostering peace and security in the region.

Mr. Tillerson has also hailed Zambia’s democratic credentials which have been witnessed smooth transitions resulting in the country’s vision for achieving broad economic growth.

In his congratulatory message of Zambia’s 53rd Independence Day Celebrations, Mr. Tillerson says over the last 53 years, Zambia has continued with its development as a nation that shares many common values and interests with the United States.

Mr. Tillerson has further hailed Zambia’s remarkable strides in fighting HIV/AIDS in the country.

He says Zambia’s future rests on continued advancement in all of these areas, including constructive dialogue, reconciliation, and respect for due process and civil rights.

He says the United States stands as a ready partner with the Zambian people in its developmental agenda.

In another development, Georgetown University Professor Mark Vlasic has also sent a congratulatory message to the Embassy of Zambia in Washington D.C. on Zambia’s Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Zambians across the US have held flag-raising ceremonies to celebrate the country’s 53rd Independence Day Celebrations.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News by Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in US First Secretary-Press and Public Relations Cosmas Chileshe.