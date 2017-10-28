Remaining part of City Market gutted

Lusaka’s biggest market City Market has once again caught fire this time around sweeping through the remaining Southern Part of the market.

This comes barely three weeks after the threatened state of public emergency that was declared by President Edgar Lungu came to an end.

The inferno has affected the remaining section of the market after the last fire incident which hit the market on 4th July 2017.

The QTV news crew that rushed to the scene early this morning found the remaining empty stands in the Southern part of the market burnt as fire fighters from Lusaka City Council struggled to put out the fire.

The inferno is believed to have started at around 23 hours yesterday.

Fire fighters only managed to put out the flames around 02 Hours this morning.

Government has not yet started reconstructing the market almost five months after the initial fire incident.

Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri could not confirm the cause of the fire to QTV News as his phone went unanswered by broadcast time.