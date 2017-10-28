Police raid UPND secretariat as HH is shocked by this act

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says he is shocked that armed police officers in Lusaka raided the UPND secretariat to look for alleged hidden weapons.

According to the UPND leader, the police surrounded the party’s secretariat and went straight into the premises where they demanded to search the area without first disclosing what it is they were looking for.

Mr. Hichilema has told QTV News in a statement that he is in deep shock and regrets that heavily armed police searched the Secretariat while he and other leaders are being conferred with an African Freedom Award in South Africa.

He says they had a search warrant signed by a magistrate to look for weapons.

He explains that their search was futile and that it was another example of needless intimidation and a complete waste of public resources.

Mr. Hichilema says this was nothing but another perfect example of the abuse of public institutions by the PF.

The UPND Leader says his party does not need any guns to fight injustices because their weapon is God who gives them life.