Nalumango describes raiding of secretariat by police as undemocratic

The opposition United Party for National Development has condemned the act by the police who yesterday raided the party’s secretariat describing it as undemocratic and a violation to human rights.

Speaking during a press briefing at the UPND Secretariat, UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango says that the UPND party is an organization founded on the constitution of Zambia and not a rebel group for them to be accused of possessing weapons.

She says that the government must understand that the UPND is not a violent party but rather a peaceful one.

Ms. Nalumango says violence is in the DNA of the Patriotic Front and that they must not project UPND to be a violent party.

She notes that the behavior of both the government and police is meant to frustrate the dialogue process and that the UPND is very committed to dialogue.

Ms. Nalumango adds that as a party they want to deal with the break down in the rule of law and abuse of state institutions like the judiciary.

Ms. Nalumango also wonders why the police had come with a search warrant with a different address than that of the Secretariat.