Lusaka man kills his two sons before taking his life

A 29 year old man of Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound has murdered his two sons by giving them doom before taking his own life by drinking the same substance.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has told QTV News in a statement that a man of Garden area identified as Paul Phiri aged 29 years is reported to have murdered his two sons aged five and three years respectively by giving them doom and later committed suicide by consuming the same substance.

Ms Katongo says this happened yesterday, 27th October, 2017 between 14:00 hours and 17:00 hours in Kanyama Compound.

She explains that before committing the act Mr. Phiri had called his brother in law Rodrick Banda of George Compound by phone informing him that he was going to give doom to his two sons and also take his life by taking the same substance.

Ms Katongo furthermore explains that by the time Mr. Banda was reaching garden compound at about 17 00 hours, he found three bodies on the floor in one room with an empty bottle of doom and a cup which contained a mixture of doom and unknown drink.

She says the reason for his actions is believed to be failed marriage reconciliation with his first wife, the mother of the two deceased juveniles.

The Police Spokesperson says the matter was later reported to police by the neighbor of the deceased.

Ms Katongo says the bodies are in UTH mortuary awaiting burial.