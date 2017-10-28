LCC demolish illegal structures along Tokyo Way

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) in conjunction with State Police last night conducted an operation along Tokyo Way along Ring Road and demolished 13 illegal structures.

LCC Acting Public Relations Manager George Sichimba tells QTV News that out of the 13 structures, one is a one roomed house built under Zesco power transmission lines while the rest were boundary wall fences built on a road reserve.

Mr. Sichimba says the design of Tokyo Way is that it should have four lanes under phase two but some developers there have encroached on the road reserve meant for construction of two more lanes under phase two and also the laying of service lines such as water pipes.

He says the government has in the past compensated some developers whose properties were found to be within the perimeters of the road to pave way for road construction.

Mr. Sichimba says the Council is not going to allow this kind of illegality to continue as there is a strong collaboration with central government and other stakeholders to construct ring roads to ease traffic in the city and reduce travel time.

The LCC Acting Public Relations Manager has since warned all residents who could have built illegal structures in road reserve along Tokyo Way and elsewhere that what happened to their colleagues last night will soon happen to them.

And in a related development, the Council, acting on a tip off from residents of Lusaka’s Waterworks area, apprehended 15 men who were found working on illegally allocated plots in the area.