Increased accommodation, exam fees at UNZA worries ZANEC

The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has expressed concern with the sharp increase in the fees for accommodation, examinations as well as the internet services at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

ZANEC Executive Director Grace Sinkamba has noted that accommodation fees have been increased from K1, 200 to K3, 900 which is a 300% increment.

Mrs. Sinkamba says the examination fees have also been increased from K100 per year to K50 per course.

She says the increment of fees and services by 300% are too drastic.

Mrs. Sinkamba has advised that fees should have been increased gradually and progressively.

Mrs. Sinkamba says ZANEC is alive to the predicament that management at UNZA has in terms of managing the operations of the institution.

She has advised that many students will fail pay these fees thus the need for UNZA management to look into this matter.