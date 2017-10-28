Give chance to PF to work – Nawakwi

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi says Zambians made a clear choice in the August 16th 2016 General Elections and there is need for the PF to be given a chance to exercise their authority.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka today, Ms Nawakwi says Zambians made a clear choice during last year’s polls.

Meanwhile, Nawakwi has reconciled with FDD Vice President Chifumu Banda, Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa and others who were advocating for her removal as party president.

Ms Nawakwi says she has reconciled with the campaigners of the ‘Save FDD’ Group that was calling for her removal as FDD Leader.

She believes that genuine dialogue is a path to unity of purpose.

The FDD Leader says it is for this reason that after serious reflection through an open and honest process of dialogue, she has today decided to offer a general amnesty to all those party officials whom the party had expelled.

And the FDD Leader says she took a break from politics in order to reflect on the divisions which her party was facing.