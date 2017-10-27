Veep calls for review of outsourcing laws

Republican President Inonge Wina has noted the need to review the laws surrounding the outsourcing of labour more especially in the mining sector.

Responding to a question during the vice president’s question time by Mkushi South Member of Parliament Davies Chisopa who wanted to know what the position of government on outsourcing of labour in view of Konkola Copper Mines’ outsourcing, Ms. Wina says the laws of Zambia allow the outsourcing of labour.

She however, stated that this is disadvantaging to local workers.

Ms. Wina says outsourcing should be done in stages and that the first step is that management has to meet labour unions and negotiate on outsourcing labour.

She says this is one of the legal statutes that should be revisited.

Meanwhile, the Vice President says government has allocated about K400 million for the implementation of the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP) and e-voucher program for the 2017/2017 farming season.

Ms. Wina has since appealed to farmers across the country not panic as the government is on course in the distribution of farming inputs.