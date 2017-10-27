TIZ welcome Kapoko’s conviction

Transparency International Zambia has called for stiffer sentences and seizure of assets from perpetrators of corruption once found guilty.

TIZ Executive Director Wesley Chibamba believes this will go a long way in deterring others from committing similar crimes.

And Mr. Chibamba has urged the Anti-Corruption Commission to apply for the seizure of all assets belonging to former Ministry of Health chief human resources development officer Henry Kapoko pending forfeiture to the state.

In welcoming Mr Kapoko’s conviction, Mr Chibamba says this is because the public resources he stole were meant for the Ministry of Health, the institution directly in charge of saving human lives.

He says TIZ has always emphasized on recovery of stolen resources so they can be rechanneled towards the intended purposes and so that criminals do not continue enjoying stolen wealth.

He has however; expressed concern that the case has taken 9-years to be disposed of when it could have been dealt with within a shorter period.

Mr Chibamba says during the 9-year period, the culprits could have taken care to hide their stolen assets in offshore accounts or change ownership and basically put this stolen wealth where it is out of arms reach for government.