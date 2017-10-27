Rivalry between Kambwili, Lusambo worries FODEP

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) is concerned with the continued rivalry between Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo.

FODEP Executive Director Chimfwembe Mweenge says there is no law that restricts a Member of Parliament from visiting a constituency that is not his/her and that it is therefore not right for Mr Lusambo to declare Kabushi constituency a no-go area for Mr Kambwili.

He has advised the two leaders to consider making amends and forging ahead in the interest of the nation and the people who elected them.

Mr. Mweenge has further appealed to youths not to allow themselves to be used in the rivalry between the two members of parliament.

He says youths should instead preoccupy themselves with more productive ventures to better their livelihoods.

On Tuesday, 24th October, 2017, Mr Lusambo is reported to have chased Mr Kambwili from Kabushi constituency when the latter attempted to tour the gutted Kapalala Market.