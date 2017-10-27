PROTUZ disturbed that over 500 teachers will be jobless

The Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) says it’s disturbed by General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga’s indication that the over 500 teachers who were found with fake qualifications face dismissal.

Dr. Dennis Wanchinga told parliament that the Ministry has instituted measures that will culminate into the dismissal of the over 500 quack teachers.

But PROTUZ General Secretary Kangwa Musenga says this should act as a warning to teachers to do the correct thing in order to avoid repercussions such as job losses.

Mr. Musenga tells QTV News that the move is not only going to affect teachers who will be dismissed, but their families as well.

He has since advised prospective teachers to avoid forging qualifications.