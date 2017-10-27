Mwansabombwe Extension Project near completion- Musonda

Phase two of the K1.3 million Mwansabombwe Extension Project in Bunde Bunde village of Kaombe ward of Mwense district in Luapula Province, under the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has nearing completion .

Our Staffer Alfred Mwansa reports from Luapula Province that the authority has connected over 400 households to electricity in phase one of the project since it was commissioned by Republican Vice President Inonge Wina in June this year.

And REA Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Musonda explains that the authority has in the second phase which is expected to end in November connected 300 households.

He says the project will enhance the economic viability of not only the district, but the entire province.

Mr Musonda says the connection, has enabled the locals to come up with business initiatives which have improved their lives.

He further states that the entire project is government funded and the locals will not have to pay anything for the connections.

Mr Musonda however, states that the people will be required to buy electricity because all households are on pre-paid.