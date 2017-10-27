Lungu hails military personnel for peace

President Edgar Lungu has promised to expand the Army to desired levels of operational capacity through regular recruitment to enable the defence forces have a formidable presence throughout the country.

President Lungu says it is for this reason that he authorized the construction of Barracks in Choma, Solwezi, and Muchinga Province.

He adds that his government will continue with the rehabilitation of existing roads and other infrastructure within military cantonments across the country.

Speaking when he commissioned the Trooping and Consecration of Colours Parade for the First and Second Infantry Battalions, and the Third Mechanized Infantry Battalion, President Lungu commended Military personnel for their contribution to the maintenance of peace and security in the country.

He says men in uniforms played an important role in the preservation of the territorial integrity during the 2016 general election as well as the African Union and United Nations peace keeping operations.

And the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces says the colours linked the past, present and future members of the battalions and served as a source of honour, unity, strength and a symbol of authority.

He says the Battalions are a great pride not just for the Zambia Army, but the nation at large.

And Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Paul Mihova says the old colours of the battalion had over the years played important roles in the exploits of the Units.

Meanwhile President Lungu has encouraged all defence and security wings to emulate what the Zambia Army has done by having decent places of worship for its officers within their confines.

And National Guidance and Religious Minister Reverend Minister Godfridah Sumaili has hailed the Zambia Army for constructing a chapel in Arakan Barracks.