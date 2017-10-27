LCC arrests 11 people for selling foodstuffs under unsanitary conditions

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has arrested 11 people for selling foodstuffs under unsanitary conditions contrary to the ban that was imposed by the local authority following the Cholera outbreak in the city.

Council Acting Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says the operation was conducted today, Friday, 27th October, 2017 by a combined team of Council Public Health Inspectors and Council Police in the Central Business District (CBD) to enforce the ban on the sale of ready to eat foodstuffs on the street.

He says the perpetrators will be fined while their merchandise has been confiscated and will be destroyed in accordance with the law to deter would be offenders.

Mr Sichimba has reiterated that the enforcement is not meant to punish vendors or deprive them of their livelihood, but is one of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of Cholera.

He says the Council had given vendors ample time to switch to selling other goods that do not pose a risk of spreading Cholera.

He states that the Council is urging all vendors to desist from such activities to avoid being inconvenienced as the enforcement team will be on the ground to ensure compliance with the ban.

Mr Sichimba has further advised the public to avoid buying food from the streets, especially during this high Cholera risk period as a way of protecting themselves from catching the disease.