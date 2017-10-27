KK urges tertiary institutions to ensure students perform well

First Republican President has urged tertiary institutions to ensure students perform well in order to make the country a better society as education helps to bridge the poverty gap.

Speaking when he officiated at the 10th Graduation Ceremony of the Cavendish University, Dr. Kaunda who is the university’s Chancellor noted that this year’s graduation theme “Delivering Transformative Market Relevant Education”, is in line with the seventh national development plan as the nation strives to achieve development.

Dr. Kaunda says education is the only key to uniting the nation by bringing different people with diverse cultures in the country together.

He says it’s his hope that the graduating students will help society, reminding them that people such as orphans, underprivileged, widows, the sick and refugees need their assistance.

Dr Kaunda adds that education is the only liberator and equalizer in the society.

And speaking at the same event, Barclays Bank Zambia Chief Executive Officer Mizinga Melu has commended Cavendish University for increasing the number of graduates at this year’s graduation ceremony.

Mrs. Melu says this shows that the institution is committed to ensuring that students not only have professional skill, but also quality education as they contribute to the country’s economy.

She says the 514 graduating students this year compared to 413 in 2016 is a sign that students are working hard in order to improve their lives as well as society’s.

Mrs. Melu also commended the Ministry of Higher Education for its continued support towards the enhancement of education standards in the country.