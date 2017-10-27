Govt to construct a modern market in Mpulungu

Mpulungu PF Member of Parliament Freedom Sikazwe says the government will soon construct a modern market at Ngwenya which will ease trade for traders from Tanzania, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

Mr. Sikazwe says relevant authorities currently looking for a consultant who can do the design of the market.

He has to QTV News that government has seen it fit to construct a modern market at Ngwenya considering that the place is used by traders from four countries to do various businesses.

Mr. Sikazwe, who is also Presidential Affairs Minister, says this development has cheered marketeers not only from Zambia, but the other three countries as well.